What to know about ‘No Kings' protests in Los Angeles

A week of demonstrations continues into the weekend in Los Angeles with events planned around the nationwide 'No Kings' protests.

'No Kings' events and other gatherings are expected in downtown Los Angeles, the center of this week's protests over aggressive ICE raids, and throughout Southern California. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said Friday that the agency knows of about 40 significant events Saturday with dozens associated with No Kings day.

The demonsration in Los Angeles and across the country come on the same day as a rare military parade in Washington, DC. President Trump will attend the parade on his 79th birthday in celebration of the Army's 250th birthday.

Here's what to know about protests Saturday in Los Angeles.

Where 'No Kings' protests in Los Angeles?

Most of the protests and instances of violence during a tumultuous week were concentrated in a few blocks of downtown Los Angeles near City Hall and federal buildings, like the federal detention center. Large crowds are expected in the area agains Saturday, when a rally and march are planned at City Hall.

The City Hall event is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m.

Other rallies are planned for LA and Orange county communities, including Woodland Hills, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, Pasadena, Whittier, Anaheim and Huntington Beach, according to a map of events shared by NoKings.org.

Here are some of the scheduled No Kings events and times:

Anaheim, 4 p.m., La Palma Park, 1151 N. La Palma Parkway

Antelope Valley, 11 a.m., 10th Street West and Rancho Vista Boulevard

Dana Point, 1 p.m., Selva Road and Pacific Coast Highway

El Segundo, 10 a.m., El Segundo sign, Imperial Avenue and Main Street

Huntington Beach, noon, Pacific Coast Highway and Huntington Beach Pier

Laguna Beach, noon, Pacific Coast Highway and Main

Long Beach, 9 a.m., Bixby Park Annex, East Ocean Boulevard and Junipero Avenue

Malibu: noon, Malibu Library, 23519 West Civic Center Way

Pasadena: 2 p.m., Lake and Colorado

Santa Clarita, 10:30 a.m., McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard

Santa Monica, 11 a.m., Palisades Park and Ocean Ave

Studio City, 11 a.m., Southeast Corner, Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Ventura Boulevard

Torrance, 11 a.m. Torrance City Hall, 3031 Torrance Blvd.

West Hollywood, 11 a.m., West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd.

Whittier, 2 p.m., Whittier City Hall, 13230 Penn St.

Woodland Hills, 11 a.m., Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Victory Boulevard

Law enforcement prepares for LA protests

National Guard members and Marines activated earlier this week by President Trump over the objections of state and local officials, such as Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass, remain positioned outside federal buildings. Local law enforcement officers have been handling crowd control and arresting people for various offenses during protests, including vandalism, assault and looting.

LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna and CHP Deputy Commissioner Ezery Beauchamp held a joint news conference at LAPD headquarters on Friday to discuss law-enforcement preparations aimed at keeping the numerous demonstrations peaceful.

"Let me absolutely clear on this -- if you come to Los Angeles to exercise your rights peacefully, we are here to protect that, but if you come to our city with the intent to commit crimes, damage property or harm others, including our officers, you will be arrested," McDonnell said. "We will not allow violence, vandalism or threats to public safety to undermine the rights of those who are demonstrating lawfully."

Sheriff Robert Luna echoed those comments, referring to instances of violence reported last weekend and during the week at largely peaceful protests. Molotov cocktails and commercial-grade fireworks, among other objects, were thrown at law enforcement officers during some of the ICE raid protests, authorities said. No serious injuries were reported.

"If you're out there throwing rocks, Molotov cocktails, high-grade pyrotechnics and all these other weapons, you're going to get caught, and you're going to get arrested," Luna said.

Beauchamp said the CHP was aware of about 200 protests and marches planned for Saturday in California.

"We have activated eight of our Special Response Teams, which are specially trained officers, and they will all be activated working throughout the state of California," he said. "In LA County, we are on tactical alert, and for us, what that means is all days off are canceled for all CHP officers, so that we can provide the highest level of safety and service to everyone here in Los Angeles County."