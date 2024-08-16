Among the five people charged by federal prosecutors in connection with actor Matthew Perry’s death, the two lead defendants are a licensed physician and a drug dealer from North Hollywood, the U.S. Attorney’s Office confirmed Thursday.

Jasveen Sangha, known as the Ketamine Queen, and Salvador Plasencia, whose nickname is Dr. P, were charged in an 18-count superseding indictment with distributing ketamine to Perry during the final weeks of the actor’s life.

What we know about the "Ketamine Queen"

Jasveen Sangha, 41, is charged with one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute ketamine, and five counts of distribution of ketamine.

In 2019, Sangha had sold ketamine to another customer, the U.S. Attorney alleged. That person died on the same day.

After reading news reports of Perry's death, Sangha allegedly wrote a text message to another defendant, saying, “Delete all our messages.”

If convicted, Sangha could face life imprisonment.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Jasveen Sangha appeared in federal court in downtown Los Angeles Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charges. (Credit: Mona Edwards)



What we know about "Dr. P"



Salvador Plasencia, 42, allegedly worked with Perry’s live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, 59, of Toluca Lake. Iwasama pleaded guilty on Aug. 7 to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, admitted to repeatedly injecting Perry with ketamine without medical training, including performing multiple injections on Perry on October 28, 2023 – the day Perry died.

Between September and October 2023, Plasencia distributed about 20 vials of ketamine to Perry in exchange for $55,000 in cash, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“I wonder how much this moron will pay,” Plasencia wrote in a text message about Perry, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Plasencia tried to be Perry’s sole source of Ketamine supply, federal officials said.

If convicted, he could face 120 years in federal prison.