2024 Paris Olympics

What's breaking? See the sport making debut at Paris Olympics

In addition to executing physically challenging moves, b-boys and b-girls will get to improvise and show off their own style for an Olympic medal.

By Helen Jeong

It’s breaking, not breakdancing.

The sport, featuring "acrobatic movements, stylized footwork” that originated from the hip-hop culture of block parties, is one of the new sports at the Paris Olympics.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A total of 32 athletes, 16 women and 16 men (called b-boys and b-girls), will compete in head-to-head battles to move forward in the competition.

To win a medal, athletes will have to execute challenges moves, such as windmills, which require breakers to push their legs up in the air before coming down to the floor on their upper torso while spinning. 

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Style points will be the key to excelling in the sport as athletes who show off their own style and improvise to the DJ’s music will likely get extra points. 

While breaking has its roots in New York, it’s been adopted into street culture in cities all over the world, including Paris.allowing breakers to add their own cultural flares to their performance.

“Break dance is everywhere, but we have (our) own touch. We have a French touch,” Lahcen Mustapha, the project manager for the breaking category at the Paris Olympics, said. 

But breaking will be different from breakdancing or b-boy performances one may have seen in public squares. 

“(People) just have seen b-boys who turn on their head, doing freezes, so I think they’ll be surprised at how much breaking has evolved,” French breaker b-boy Kidnael said.

While people in other parts of the world may be worried whether b-boys and b-girls could make a living by breaking, those in France have guaranteed income through the nation’s special program for working artists. 

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 9

These are the new sports and events at the 2024 Olympics

Olympic Breaking Aug 2

Olympic breaking is giving the hip-hop community a global stage, but not everyone is celebrating

B-Boy Bibo, who fell in love with breakdancing when he first saw it at a Paris metro station at age 11, said the Olympics will attract more people to enjoy and practice the sport.

“It’s a good thing for the professionalization of it,” the French breaker said. “Before we were working on the streets, and it was very difficult to make money like that. Now this sheds a light over the culture.”

The Olympic competitions will also showcase breaking is more than dancing, according to the breaking category organizers.

The DNA of the breaking — it's to be better than yesterday,” Mustapha said. ”I teach you, you teach me, to be better together.”

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us