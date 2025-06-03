What's next for Big Bear eaglet now that she's taken flight?

Big Bear’s favorite feathery couple is one step closer to reaching empty-nester status after one of their offspring took flight on Monday. But now that Sunny is out of the nest, what comes next?

Sunny stunned fans who tuned in to the Friends of Big Bear Valley’s (FBBV) eagle cam when she took to the skies and soared above the mountain community Monday morning. According to Sandy Steers, Director of FBBV, the young eagle was spotted at a nearby tree, not too far from home.

“Sunny is likely to come back, but we aren’t sure,” Steers said. “It’s up to her.”

The nonprofit’s director said it isn’t unusual for young eagles to return to mom and dad shortly after taking flight as they adjust to their new independence.

“The eaglets that Jackie and Shadow have had have all come back to the nest at one point,” she said. “One, the same day, others a few days later, so we’ll see what happens. But Jackie and Shadow will be monitoring her and watching and making sure she gets food and is protected wherever she is.”

Sunny’s departure leaves her sibling, Gizmo, alone with their parents. With Sunny exploring her new skills, Jackie and Shadow are continuing to nurture Gizmo to prepare her to leave the nest.

“Jackie and Shadow have both been on the next feeding Gizmo today, so Gizmo’s very happy about getting all the food,” Steers said.

The eagle family has had the support of Internet users who cheered for them when they laid eggs, congratulated them when three hatched, expressed their sorrows when one hatchling went missing and continued to root for them as they looked after their surviving two eaglets.

“I think people are connecting to the eagles because they see similarities in themselves,” Steers said. “Some people say it reminds them to take a breath and slow down and just sit and watch and be peaceful with nature. I just think the connection to nature that people had lost or had forgotten is what’s making people feel so enthused about watching this every day camera.”