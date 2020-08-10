LAUSD Offers One-On-One Tutoring For Students Most In Need

Free one-on-one tutoring will provided as part of Los Angeles Unified's plan this fall to bridge the gap for students who need some extra help as the district continues online learning, Superintendent Austin Beutner said Monday.

"We've learned a good deal about online education since March, and it's clear there is a need for more one-on-one support for students,'' Beutner said.

The coronavirus has forced schools to close campuses and move to virtual classes, with distance learning continuing when fall classes begin next week.

"The individual attention a teacher can provide to a student in a classroom at school is not easily replicated in a Zoom class with 20 or 30 students,'' Beutner said about the need to offer more support while students learn remotely.

The district will work with Step Up Tutoring to provide online and in-person services to students chosen by teachers and principals to participate in the program. The initial pilot effort will offer tutoring to 500 students from the communities of Huntington Park, Fremont and Taft, later expanding to more students.

"Providing one-on-one tutoring is another layer of support that will help our schools mitigate the impact of the pandemic on our most vulnerable students,'' Fremont Community of Schools Administrator Dr. Robert Whitman said. "Within the Fremont Community of Schools, we embrace this opportunity and will work diligently to make sure our students are connected to this valuable resource."

Step Up Tutoring volunteers from across the country -- screened individuals who are trained students or college graduates -- will provide K-8 students with their assistance outside of the regular school day.

"We understand how difficult it is to provide instruction to students online,'' Step Up Tutoring Executive Director Nati Rodriguez said. "Our goal is to provide individualized support to students so they can achieve their full potential through the COVID-19 crisis and for years to come."

Beutner said anyone interested in becoming a volunteer tutor, should visit StepUpTutoring.org.