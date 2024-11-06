Decision 2024

Here's when we will know Los Angeles County election results

Surprise, it may be longer than you expect  

By Helen Jeong and Benjamin Papp

When the polls close at 8 p.m. across Los Angeles County on Election Day, the process of counting millions of the ballots will begin almost immediately but will continue for days and possibly weeks.

The California Secretary of State estimates some 5.6 million Californians were registered to vote as of January 2024.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Decision 2024 6 hours ago

Here's a live view inside LA County's ballot processing center on Election Day

Decision 2024 8 hours ago

When do polls close? State-by-state guide for Election Day

What happens after polls close

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

As soon as vote centers close on Election Day, election workers will deliver their ballots to LA County Sheriff's deputies at a designated check-in center. Sheriff’s deputies then transport ballots to the secured ballot processing center in the City of Industry.

The first ballot counting update will be released between 8:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on election night. That number will include vote-by-mail ballots received before election day -- whether they were mailed back or dropped off at a drop box or vote center. 

The second update of the night will come between 8:45 p.m. and 9 p.m. as ballots cast at vote centers before election day will be added to that total.

Final results after Election Night

Ballots in Los Angeles County are counted during the 30-day period known as the official election canvass, starting on Nov. 6

While landslide winners may be called earlier than Nov. 26 when LA County is set to give its 12th and final ballot counting update, results will not be final until the Secretary of State compiles statewide results, and all counties have reported an official canvass of the vote.

Results will be updated every weekday through Nov. 19th between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Decision 2024 Nov 1

When will we know election results for the 2024 presidential race? What experts say

Decision 2024 Nov 4

9 congressional sleeper races to watch on Election Night

Additional canvass days will be added as needed.

California election results are scheduled to be certified on Tuesday, Dec 3. 

Updated local and primary election results can be found at results.lavote.gov

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024Elections
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us