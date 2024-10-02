Nearly 70 people who belong to or are associated with a white supremacist gang in the San Fernando Valley were indicted on federal charges, authorities announced Wednesday.

The alleged criminal organization trafficked drugs, including fentanyl, while committing fraud and financial crimes for years, according to U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada.

“By allegedly engaging in everything from drug-trafficking to firearms offenses to identity theft to COVID fraud, and through their alliance with a neo-Nazi prison gang, (they) are a destructive force,” Estrada said.

The group also allegedly set up a storefront, such as a fake drug treatment center, to make false documents to get their associates off probation or parole while defrauding Medicare and insurance providers.

A total of 68 defendants are facing numerous charges, including conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, distribution of controlled substances, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon, and possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices.

While 42 of the indicted people are already in custody, 26 others are considered fugitives, authorities said.

The San Fernando Valley gang is also affiliated with the Aryan Brotherhood and Mexican Mafia prison gang, authorities claimed.

When investigators searched the homes of the defendants, they found a massive amount of Nazi paraphernalia, such as Adolf Hitler posters, images of Nazi aircraft as well as white supremacist uniforms.

Officials also said they seized 97 pounds of fentanyl.

When authorities searched the homes of the alleged gang members, they recovered firearms, drugs as well as Nazi paraphernalia.

The alleged gang members have committed acts of violence against minorities cross the state, according to an FBI official.

One of the defendants posted an online message, discussing committing genocide against Jewish people.

“When we searched his home, we found a notepad in the home that he had written as its new year's resolution, ‘Bake every single Jew,’” Estrada said.

