LA County judge's ruling sparks hope for Whittier neighborhood fed up with house parties

A home that rests atop a hill overlooking Whittier has become a nuisance for neighbors with its constant parties, so much so that the city is taking more steps to try to take control of the situation.

Neighbors on the 14000 block of Summit Drive are fed up with the late-night parties that are thrown at a nearby home. The events are often advertised on social media, with hundreds of partygoers in attendance.

Residents say they’ve been dealing with the headache for about two years. Since then, countless police visits have been conducted at the property and have resulted in numerous citations to the property owners. However, that simply hasn’t been enough to deter the owners from greenlighting parties at the home.

In an effort to put a final end to the issue, the city sought a court ruling last summer to put an end to the operation. A preliminary injunction was issued in July 2024, but the owners repeatedly violated it.

“The preliminary injunction said, ‘no parties.’ Well, guess what happened? There were parties after that,” Mayor Joe Vinatieri said.

The city isn’t backing down from the ongoing issue, however, and announced that an LA County judge has appointed a receiver to take control of the property.

“What’s going to happen, I believe, is the receiver will come in and be responsible for making sure that there are no more parties,” Vinatieri said.

For Vinatieri, it’s not just a matter of peace and quiet for neighboring homes, but also for the safety of the city. Fewer people in the area means there are fewer chances of disaster striking and an easier time maintaining any fire risk in the area, according to the mayor.

“What happens if there’s a party going on and somebody does something? A cigarette or something,” he said. “It’s the safety of the people in the community to make sure we don’t have Eaton Canyon, we don’t have Pacific Palisades here in Whittier.”

NBC4 has attempted to reach out to the owners of the property.