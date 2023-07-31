Whittier police officer and murder suspect wounded in shooting

A Whittier Police Department officer and an armed murder suspect were wounded Monday night in a shooting.

The shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. in the 7300 block of Pickering Avenue, near Penn Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Police were conducting surveillance on the murder suspect, identified as 25-year-old Edgar Gonzalez, when they pulled over the car he was driving in an alley, the sheriff's department said.

Gonzalez refused to get out of the car before running away, authorities said. Shots were fired during the chase, and Gonzalez continued south on PIckering Avenue before tossing away a semiautomatic handgun, police said.

A police dog was deployed and officers used a 40mm baton round on Gonzalez before he was taken into custody.

The officer was shot in the lower body. Gonzalez was shot in the hand. Both the officer and Gonzalez were hospitalized with injuries that are not considered life threatening.

The officer, whose name was not released, is “in good spirits,” Whittier Mayor Joe Vinatieri wrote on his Facebook page. He praised the “awesome response” from personnel from the Pico Rivera, Norwalk and Temple sheriff's stations and El Monte and Irwindale police departments.

The surveillance operation was in connection with a July 30 murder in Santa Fe Springs.

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips here.