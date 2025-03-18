San Bernardino County authorities Monday announced the identity of a deputy who was killed in a deadly crash at a Victorville intersection earlier in the morning.

Deputy Hector Cuevas Jr. was described as a six-year veteran with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, assigned to the Victorville station in 2022.

Cuevas, who was survived by his wife and their two children along with his parents and siblings, was a family man and trusted colleague, said Sheriff Shannon Dicus.

“(Cuevas) was a cop's cop who has the ability to go between dealing with the most hardcore gang member, to turning around and being able to talk to a child and make sure they felt safe and knew that they were protected,” the sheriff said during a news conference Monday evening.

“He was a grand and great protector and a great father, and we will be suffering his loss and supporting his family for quite some time,” Dicus added.

The deadly crash, which occurred during a chase, left behind a trail of destruction as the deputy’s patrol SUV was split into two parks with debris scattered near the intersection of Seneca and El Evado roads.

The driver allegedly involved in the collision was identified as 22-year-old Ryan Dwayne Turner Jr. Sheriff Dicus said they would be seeking no bail for Turner, who had been arrested previously for another car chase.

Poignant scenes played out on the streets of San Bernardino County as Cuevas' body was taken to the coroner's office with firefighters, law enforcement officials and private citizens stopping and saluting the slain deputy.

"San Bernardino County rolled out the numerous citizens that stood on the side of the road, saluting them as they drove by, our firefighters and law enforcement partners from throughout the area who honored Hector and the procession that brought him here," Dicus said while thanking the community for support. "Hector is the type of law enforcement officer that we all want to be."