Los Angeles

Who is Mark Walter? Meet the Lakers' new majority stakeholder, owner

Walter is part-owner of other sports franchises, including the Dodgers, the LA Sparks and Chelsea Football Club.

By Missael Soto

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mark Walter, CEO and billionaire, is set to add another Los Angeles sports franchise to his portfolio after entering an agreement with the Buss family to purchase majority ownership of the Lakers.

Walter is the CEO of the Guggenheim Partners, a global investment firm with over $345 billion in assets. Among those assets are the Los Angeles Dodgers, for which Walter's became the controlling owner in 2012 for over $2 billion from Frank McCourt, who bankrupted the team.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Walter is part of the ownership of other sports franchises, including the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA, Chelsea FC of the English Premier League and auto racing teams. The Lakers would be Walter's third Los Angeles franchise in his portfolio.

Lakers legend Ervin "Magic" Johnson, who is also part-owner of the Sparks and Dodgers, praised Walter for his drive to win.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"A few things I can tell you about Mark - he is driven by winning, excellence, and doing everything the right way. AND he will put in the resources needed to win!," said Johnson.

CNBC Media and Sports Reporter Alex Sherman agreed that having Walters with "deep pockets" will be beneficial for the Lakers franchise.

"He's clearly willing to spend money on the Dodgers," Sherman said, especially with the looming reality of LeBron James' retirement. "If LeBron retires at some point, they'll be obviously be in the market again for a marquee free agent to replace him.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Valley Village 57 mins ago

Valley Village murder suspect tied to 2nd Murder and attempted murder

Los Angeles 2 hours ago

Whether it's puppy or Rottweiler, dogs bite more mail carriers in LA than other cities

"Having someone like Mark Walter in that chair, I think Lakers fans can rest easy, realizing the money is going to be no object," Sherman explained.

This blockbuster deal will be the most expensive franchise sales in U.S. sports history after the Boston Celtics in March of 2025 were sold to William Chisholm, a lifelong fan, for a $6.1 billion valuation. 

Walter attended Creighton University before graduating from Northwestern University Law School.

This article tagged under:

Los AngelesLos Angeles DodgersDodgersLakers
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us