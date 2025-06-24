Who is Shiou Deng, LAPD Sgt. who was killed on 405 Freeway?

After Sgt. Shiou Deng, a 26-year veteran with the Los Angeles Police Department, was killed in a crash along the 405 Freeway near Westwood Monday morning, his friends and colleagues are remembering Deng for his kindness and dedication to helping others.

Deng was struck and killed near the Getty Center Monday morning after stopping to offer help to two victims of a crash. When Deng stepped out of his vehicle, he was hit by another driver and transported to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where he died.

Taking care of vulnerable people of Los Angeles

Deng joined the LAPD in October 1998.

During his time as an officer, he spent 17 years working with the mental health evaluation unit where he focused on vulnerable community members.

In 2023, he was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the West LA station.

“He was a deeply respected leader within our department and a trusted protector of our communities,” Chief Jim McDonnell wrote in a Monday statement.

‘He could be a comedian’

Deng was beloved by his colleagues for his kindness, compassion and humor.

Det.Victor Lopez, who knew Deng since meeting him at the LAPD Academy, described Deng’s humor as “next level.”

“He could actually be a comedian, that’s what I’ll miss most,” Lopez said.

Lopez added that he “brought light” into a lot of situations, and was a very enjoyable person to be around.

Deng’s colleagues knew him to be “exceptionally funny” and “caring to a fault,” McDonnell said.

“When I think about him, he died a hero,” he said.

Deng is survived by his wife and parents.