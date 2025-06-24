LAPD

Who is Shiou Deng, LAPD Sgt. who was killed on 405 Freeway?

Deng was beloved by his colleagues for his kindness, compassion and humor.

By Karma Dickerson and Kendall Luther

NBC Universal, Inc.

After Sgt. Shiou Deng, a 26-year veteran with the Los Angeles Police Department, was killed in a crash along the 405 Freeway near Westwood Monday morning, his friends and colleagues are remembering Deng for his kindness and dedication to helping others.

Deng was struck and killed near the Getty Center Monday morning after stopping to offer help to two victims of a crash. When Deng stepped out of his vehicle, he was hit by another driver and transported to the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, where he died.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Taking care of vulnerable people of Los Angeles

Deng joined the LAPD in October 1998. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

During his time as an officer, he spent 17 years working with the mental health evaluation unit where he focused on vulnerable community members.

In 2023, he was promoted to sergeant and assigned to the West LA station.

“He was a deeply respected leader within our department and a trusted protector of our communities,” Chief Jim McDonnell wrote in a Monday statement.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Immigration

South LA activist urges Black community to denounce federal immigration raids

Immigration

Video: Marine Corps veteran's father becomes target of violent ICE arrest

‘He could be a comedian’

Deng was beloved by his colleagues for his kindness, compassion and humor.

Det.Victor Lopez, who knew Deng since meeting him at the LAPD Academy, described Deng’s humor as “next level.”

“He could actually be a comedian, that’s what I’ll miss most,” Lopez said. 

Lopez added that he “brought light” into a lot of situations, and was a very enjoyable person to be around.

Deng’s colleagues knew him to be “exceptionally funny” and “caring to a fault,” McDonnell said. 

“When I think about him, he died a hero,” he said. 

Deng is survived by his wife and parents. 

This article tagged under:

LAPDWestwoodcar crash
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us