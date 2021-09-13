You’ll live a more active lifestyle

Whether you’re looking to lead a more active lifestyle or simply looking for an excuse to spend more time outside, adopting a dog can help you reach your goals. A new four-legged companion gives you the perfect reason to spend more time outdoors, stretch your legs, and explore your hometown in a way you haven’t before.



At the very least, you can find yourself with a pooch happy to take you along for a couple of leisurely strolls a day. Or, if you’re a more athletic type, you may want to bring home a dog who’ll take you for runs. Whichever the case, your local shelter will help you find the perfect companion.



As for cats, well, there’s always the exercise you’ll get changing the litter box.