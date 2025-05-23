Why nearly half of Americans view Asian Americans as foreigners

While Asian American make up 7% of the country, representing one of the fastest growing demographics in the United States, a study said a growing percentage of people still perceive Asian Americans as foreigners.

Forty percent of Americans believe Asian Americans are more loyal to their countries of origin or ancestry than to the U.S., according to the report by the Asian American Foundation. Reflecting the heightened anti-Asian sentiment since the coronavirus pandemic, that figure has doubled since 2021.

Especially with the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China, more than one in four Americans believe Chinese Americans are a threat to U.S. society.

“We’re seeing some stereotypes around the yellow period, which is seeing East Asians as a threat,” said Sruthi Chandrasekaran, director of data and research for the organization.

The negative perception toward Asian Americans may be also altering how many Americans view one of the most blatant civil liberties violations committed by the U.S. government.

“Only 44% of respondents actually strongly agreed that it was wrong of the United States to detain Japanese Americans during World War II,” said Chandrasekaran, referring to the Japanese American incarceration.

The nonprofit, which conducted the study between January and February, attributed the growing negative perception of Chinese Americans, in particular to tensions between the U.S. and Chinese governments, adding fuel to an existing perpetual foreigner stereotype.

“That’s just ignorance,” Julie Trieu, Chinese American born and raised in Orange County, said in reaction to the findings, adding she’s not surprised by a growing number of people who don’t see her as American..

“Going out to crowded places or places where there are not a lot of people that look like me – I feel a little uneasy,” Trieu said, blaming the current political climate for the anti-Asian hate she experiences.

After Trieu’s own family member was randomly attacked last year, she said she fears for her community, especially the old and weak.

“When you tell me 63% of Asian Americans felt unsafe, I get that.”

The survey also show while Asian Americans are still viewed as the model minority, perceived to be smart and successful without the need for societal or social support, many Americans struggle to name a famous Asian American figure.

“One of the famous questions is, ‘Can you name a famous Asian American?’ Consistently over the last five years, many people are just not able to think of a famous Asian American,” Chandrasekaran said, adding actor Jackie Chan is almost always brought up. “Jackie Chen is not even American.”

The Asian American Foundation believes its annual helps raise awareness and amplify voices wanting to be heard.