Why West Hollywood neighbors say a construction site is breeding ground for mosquitoes 

People who work and live in the area said that the site’s standing water has been attracting various bugs

By Camilla Rambaldi and Amber X. Chen

Neighbors in West Hollywood have raised concerns about standing water at a new construction site, which they say is a perfect breeding ground for bugs, particularly mosquitoes.

The “Melrose Triangle” construction site is located on Santa Monica Boulevard at Melrose Avenue.

“It’s pretty gross, and it seems like it’s causing a lot more bugs in the area,” Deborah Krieger, who works in the neighborhood, said. “I don’t know what kind of bugs they are, if they are mosquitoes or mayflies. Definitely seems like a bad situation.”

West Hollywood city officials said they have already taken action, saying in a statement that the city’s Neighborhood and Business Safety Division has opened a code enforcement case and is working with the property owners to ensure that dewatering takes place on the site.

Property owners were initially issued a violation on June 24.  

The city said that its dewatering pumps are now fully operational, with plans to add more equipment to expedite draining.

 West Hollywood officials also said that they have also been working with the LA County West Vector Control District since June, and that their city code enforcement team will continue to monitor the area.

The LA County West Vector Control District did not respond to NBCLA’s request for comments.

