Wife of Weezer Bassist appears in court with charges yet to be filed

Jillian Shriner remains free after posting $1 million bail. 

By Eric Leonard

Los Angeles prosecutors Wednesday did not file any charges against the wife of a Weezer band member during her initial court appearance in downtown Los Angeles.

Jillian Shriner was accused of firing a shot at police officers on April 8 when the LAPD officials were searching her neighborhood in Eagle Rock for three people who ran away from a car crash. The LAPD had said Shriner emerged from her home, armed with a handgun. 

A deputy district attorney told a judge Wednesday that because LAPD investigators have not presented all the evidence they’ve gathered, the prosecution has not made a decision about what charges could be filed.

Body-worn camera footage shared by police last week showed that during the incident, officers repeatedly shouted at her to put the gun down before Shriner was seen raising the gun and firing a shot. 

The video also showed two LAPD officers fired back, wounding Shriner in the shoulder. She was later treated at a hospital then arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of police officers. 

Shriner remained free after she posted $1 million bail. 

Several law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation said while the LAPD presented its evidence to the DA’s office, prosecutors were waiting on the CHP, which also had officers at the scene of the shooting. 

Shriner’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to NBCLA’s request for comment. 

