California Lottery

Wife's request for alone time leads to $5 million scratcher lottery ticket

Brown, who is also known to be a prankster, asked his wife to check the amount on the ticket, but thinking it was another one of his jokes, she told him, “I’m not in the mood.”

By Elizabeth Chavolla

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Southern California couple is $5 million richer after a Menifee husband fulfilled his wife’s request by giving her some much-needed alone time.

Eugene Brown, whose wife is a teacher, said he immediately grabbed their toddler, took her out for breakfast and a walk, but on the way back, he stopped at the local ampm convenience store on Newport and Menifee Road to buy a couple of Maximum Millions scratchers.

Once home, Brown scratched the first ticket and won $75. He then scratched the second ticket, which was worth $5 million.

"I’m serious. We won $5 million,” Brown said.

Brown told the California Lottery he credits his win to his faith.

“If she hadn’t asked me to go out, I might not have gone to the store,” Brown said. “I’m not lucky. I’m blessed.”

Brown said he plans to pay off his house and invest his winnings to secure his children's future.

