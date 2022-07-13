wild rivers

“Wild Rivers” Returns to Orange County After Decade-Long Hiatus

The new and improved park is nearly double the size of the original park.

By Annette Arreola

NBC Universal, Inc.

Wild Rivers water park in Irvine is finally open after being closed for 11 years.

The new park is 50% larger than the original, with over 20 acres of fun, and 20 family-friendly attractions for both thrill-seekers and those looking for more low-key excursions.

Four of the attractions are six-person raft rides -- the first ones for a park outside of the Orlando market. One of the six-person raft rides is the 600-foot-long "Aquaconda."

Heat Jun 26

Summer Heat Has Arrived. Here Are Some Things to Remember With High Temps

Pandemic May 29, 2021

Raging Waters Reopens After 18-Month Closure Due to the Pandemic

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The president of Wild Rivers, Mike Riedel, said the park has a "little bit of everything," from body slides, a wave pool, a lazy river, two-person raft rides, a water coaster, kiddie slides and more.

Wild Rivers will be open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Aug. 14; 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 15 through Aug. 19; and varying hours every weekend and holiday through the end of September.

Click here to purchase tickets.

This article tagged under:

wild riversIrvinewater park
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us