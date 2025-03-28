Wildfire debris removal deadline is days away

An update is expected Friday morning regarding the rebuilding efforts, nearly three months since the devastating Eaton Fire completely leveled parts of Altadena.

This comes three days before two very important deadlines for home and business owners.

In order for Altadena residents to start rebuilding, a priority is for all of the debris to be removed from burned homes and foundations.

Monday is the deadline for residents to tell the county if they want the government to do the removal for them or not.

March 31 is the deadline for them to submit the opt in or opt out form.

Another big deadline that same day is for applications for FEMA disaster assistance.

The Army Corps of Engineers is in charge of the debris removal process.

If you opt in, they would clean out your property for free, which includes removing asbestos, trees, ash, soil, burned debris, cars and vehicles and the foundation of your home.

If you opt out, you would have to hire private contractors to do all of this for you and get a permit with the county.

There are also two dedicated support lines to help with the decision. Residents can call 844-347-3332 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for opting-in and general questions.

For help opting out, residents can call 888-479-7328 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The opt in, opt out program is only for homeowners but the county recommends that residents still submit their forms by the March 31 deadline.

Anyone who has an industrial property, condo, town home, or mobile home park could potentially be included in the program.