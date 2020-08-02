Riverside County

Wildfire in Whitewater Area Grows to 100 Acres

By City News Service

Getty Images

More than 100 firefighters were battling a 100-acre wildfire that ignited in Whitewater Sunday, about 10 miles east of the massive Apple Fire.

The blaze was reported at 1:26 p.m. near Whitewater Canyon Road in the Whitewater Preserve area, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire was burning at a moderate rate and crews on the ground were requesting additional resources.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Dodgers 1 min ago

Clayton Kershaw Sharp in Return, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger Homer, Dodgers Blank D-Backs, 3-0

Los Angeles 2 hours ago

Air Quality Unhealthy Through Monday in Parts of Southland

As of 4 p.m., a total of 140 county firefighters -- including 22 engine companies and two hand crews -- were working to put out the flames.

Additionally, three helicopters and two air tankers were assisting.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountyWildfires
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us