Wildfire in Whitewater Area Grows to 100 Acres

More than 100 firefighters were battling a 100-acre wildfire that ignited in Whitewater Sunday, about 10 miles east of the massive Apple Fire.

The blaze was reported at 1:26 p.m. near Whitewater Canyon Road in the Whitewater Preserve area, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The fire was burning at a moderate rate and crews on the ground were requesting additional resources.

As of 4 p.m., a total of 140 county firefighters -- including 22 engine companies and two hand crews -- were working to put out the flames.

Additionally, three helicopters and two air tankers were assisting.