The cosmopolitan areas of Los Angeles County may be more than 50 miles away from Gorman where the Post Fire burned more than 15,000 acres, but the wildfire’s impacts were felt with layers of ash being carried by gusty Santa Ana winds.

That may be why some car wash businesses saw longer lines than usual Monday with drivers hoping to wipe the ash off from their vehicles.

“Today is very busy. The ashes are coming from the fire, so it’s more than normal today,” Jose Leon from La Cienega Car Wash said.

The business saw a similar pattern when there was another wildfire a couple of years ago.

“We’ve washed so far about 75 cars, and 55 cars had ash on top,” Cass Goinaraghi, the owner of the car wash, said.

Videos show cars in Encino and Sherman Oaks were also covered with a thick coat of white dust.

“We were drying clothes outside. They were all ashy and dirty,” Cory Johnson, a Sherman Oaks resident, said. “I’m trying to limit my outdoor time.”

Smoke from the Post Fire appears to be far reaching as well with the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) issuing a wildfire smoke advisory for the Santa Clarita and Castaic areas.

The SCAQMD advised people in the area to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or by seeking immediate shelter, avoid vigorous physical activity and to run their air conditioners or air purifiers.

“It's best to avoid using swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air,'' the agency said. “Residents should also avoid burning wood in their fireplaces or firepits. And, if they absolutely must be outside, a properly fit N95 mask or P100 respirator may provide some protection.”