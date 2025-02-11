Wildfire victims in LA County can now apply for emergency food assistance

Families and individuals affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles County who are not currently receiving CalFresh benefits can apply for one-time CalFresh Disaster Assistance to help cover their nutritional needs through Feb. 19.

What is Disaster CalFresh?

Disaster CalFresh is a temporary program designed to assist victims of natural disasters by providing financial aid for groceries. Eligible recipients will receive an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card that can be used to purchase food at authorized retail stores. The program is available to individuals who lived or worked in the impacted fire areas or lost food due to power outages.

How to Apply

Applications can only be submitted by calling (866) 488-8482 or visiting any Los Angeles County DPSS office, which will be open seven days a week to accommodate applicants.

Who Qualifies?

The program is available to individuals who are not currently receiving CalFresh benefits and those who were previously ineligible as of January 2025, including:

College students

Non-citizens

Sanctioned individuals

Others who may not typically qualify under standard CalFresh guidelines

Eligible individuals must have experienced at least one of the following hardships due to the wildfires:

Food loss or spoilage due to disaster or power outages

A loss of income or a significant delay in receiving income

This assistance is only available to residents or workers in Eaton, Hughes, Hurst, and the Palisades. Those unsure about their eligibility are encouraged to visit the DPSS website for more information.

Additional Assistance for Current CalFresh Recipients

Existing CalFresh households impacted by the wildfires or power outages can also apply for replacement benefits if they lost food. To do so, they must complete a CF 303 Replacement or Disaster Supplemental Affidavit and submit it before March 6.

Additionally, all active CalFresh recipients in Los Angeles County and neighboring areas will automatically receive the maximum benefit allotment for their household size. Until March 10, recipients will also be allowed to use their benefits to purchase prepared hot foods at authorized Food Nutrition Service (FNS) retailers.

For more information, visit the DPSS CalFresh Food and Nutrition website.