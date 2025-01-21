Businesses impacted by wildfires get extended tax deadline in Los Angeles

Businesses in the city of Los Angeles impacted by the wildfires will have an extended deadline to file their taxes, Mayor Karen Bass announced Monday.

The deadline was previously set for Feb. 28 but has been extended to April 14 to aid recovery efforts.

In her announcement, Bass described the extension as the "right thing to do."

"I have always said that City Hall should be an advocate for businesses -- not a barrier -- that's how we will move forward through recovery," she said in a statement.

Additional information is available online at the Office of Finance's website via finance.lacity.gov.

The Small Business Administration opened an in-person at the city's Disaster Recovery Center to assist business owners. Home disaster loans, business disaster loans and economic injury disaster loans are also available through the SBA at lending.sba.gov.

Impacted residents and business can find resources at the city's Disaster Recovery Center, located at UCLA Research Park, formerly the Westside Pavilion at 10850 Pico Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on disaster relief and resources can be found online.