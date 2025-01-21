California Wildfires

Businesses impacted by wildfires get extended tax deadline in Los Angeles

The deadline has been extended to April 14 to aid recovery efforts.

By City News Service

Los Angeles City Hall building, California. Civic Center district of Los Angeles City.

Businesses in the city of Los Angeles impacted by the wildfires will have an extended deadline to file their taxes, Mayor Karen Bass announced Monday.

The deadline was previously set for Feb. 28 but has been extended to April 14 to aid recovery efforts.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

In her announcement, Bass described the extension as the "right thing to do."

California Wildfires 3 hours ago

Glendale hair salon offers fire victims break from reality with free services

California Wildfires 5 hours ago

Plan to help save LA from mass fires with seawater long-stalled

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"I have always said that City Hall should be an advocate for businesses -- not a barrier -- that's how we will move forward through recovery," she said in a statement.

Additional information is available online at the Office of Finance's website via finance.lacity.gov.

The Small Business Administration opened an in-person at the city's Disaster Recovery Center to assist business owners. Home disaster loans, business disaster loans and economic injury disaster loans are also available through the SBA at lending.sba.gov.

Impacted residents and business can find resources at the city's Disaster Recovery Center, located at UCLA Research Park, formerly the Westside Pavilion at 10850 Pico Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

More information on disaster relief and resources can be found online.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresLos AngelesWildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us