Wildfires Continue to Burn Throughout Southern California

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Extremely hot weather conditions and wind brought on by the current heat wave have played a role in the recent wildfires that have sparked across Southern California.

Massive clouds of smoke could be seen from areas in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Teams of firefighters have fought to contain these fires as soon as possible while also attempting to save any homes and buildings nearby that are being threatened by the fires.

Different agencies like the Angeles National Forest and CalFire have been monitoring these fires that have led to evacuations of some communities.

Here are some of the recent fires in SoCal:

Apple Fire 

  • 33, 424 
  • 90% contained
  • State Route 39 (San Gabriel Canyon Road) closed in each direction in the area
  • Northbound lanes were closed at Sierra Madre Avenue and southbound lanes at East Fork Road, according to Caltrans.
  • Cause: person of interest

Lake Fire

  • 11637 
  • 12% contained 
  • 5 structures destroyed
  • Mandatory evacuations have been in effect for the area east of Ridge Route Road, west of Lake Hughes Road, north of Pine Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, and south of state Route 138

Ranch Fire

  • 1500 
  • 0% contained 
  • No longer threatening homes
  • Evacuations lifted for residents in the Mountain Cove area of Azusa

Hacienda Fire

  • About 7-8 acres
  • 15% contained 
  • No injuries reported

Skyline Fire

  • Wildfire on a mountainside in the Cleveland National Forest just south of Corona
  • 45 acres
  • 50% contained
  • About 300 crew members from from Riverside County, Corona, the U.S. Forest Service and the Orange County Fire Authority were battling the flames
  • Evacuations lifted as of Thursday
  • Cause: unknown

