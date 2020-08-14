Wildfires Continue to Burn Throughout Southern California

Extremely hot weather conditions and wind brought on by the current heat wave have played a role in the recent wildfires that have sparked across Southern California.

Massive clouds of smoke could be seen from areas in San Bernardino and Riverside Counties. Teams of firefighters have fought to contain these fires as soon as possible while also attempting to save any homes and buildings nearby that are being threatened by the fires.

Wildfires can grow rapidly under hot/dry conditions, and are often unpredictable. Remember to clear brush around your home, have an evacuation plan & exit route. Check out LA County's Ready, Set Go! https://t.co/RpRyTObVl8 or Cal FIRE's Ready for Wildfire: https://t.co/zoBVSupI9a pic.twitter.com/9qjY6gBMSv — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) August 14, 2020

Different agencies like the Angeles National Forest and CalFire have been monitoring these fires that have led to evacuations of some communities.

Here are some of the recent fires in SoCal:

Apple Fire

33, 424

90% contained

State Route 39 (San Gabriel Canyon Road) closed in each direction in the area

Northbound lanes were closed at Sierra Madre Avenue and southbound lanes at East Fork Road, according to Caltrans.

Cause: person of interest

Lake Fire

11637

12% contained

5 structures destroyed

Mandatory evacuations have been in effect for the area east of Ridge Route Road, west of Lake Hughes Road, north of Pine Canyon Road and Lake Hughes Road, and south of state Route 138

Ranch Fire

1500

0% contained

No longer threatening homes

Evacuations lifted for residents in the Mountain Cove area of Azusa

Hacienda Fire

About 7-8 acres

15% contained

No injuries reported

Skyline Fire