Rancho Palos Verdes

Hundreds of rogue goats wander into Rancho Palos Verdes backyard

Video from NewsChopper4 showed the grazing goats chewing on brush that could become fuel for wildfires.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Hundreds of grazing goats apparently wandered off the job in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Someone called the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at about noon Tuesday to report that the goats, assigned to eat vegetation to reduce potential fuels for wildfires, broke through a gate and gathered in a homeowner's backyard in the 6100 block of Arrowroot Lane.

A few minutes later, deputies arrived and a goat wrangler was at the scene. The goats were eventually rounded up and herded off the property.

Goats are deployed in several wildfire-prone Southern California communities to eat dry brush that could otherwise become fuel for wildfires.

