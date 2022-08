A man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Tuesday in Willowbrook.

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. at East Imperial Highway and Compton Avenue near the 105 Freeway. The man was found near a homeless encampment that is under a freeway overpass.

Witnesses said the victim, a man in his 30s, was struck by one vehicle and then run over by another. He died at the scene.

No arrests were reported. Detailed descriptions of the vehicles were not immediately available.