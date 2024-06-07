The Compton Sheriff’s Station has a hardworking therapy K-9, who is giving back to those who saved her life.

Weighing only 5 pounds -- 6 pounds with her small K-9 vest -- 1 and a half-year-old Willowbrook may be tiny, but she has a big mission.

“She’s our 'Straight Outta Compton' little therapy dog,” said Willowbrook’s handler Jennifer Stott.

The Terrier mix was rescued from a backyard breeder in Sylmar in 2022 with a life-threatening diagnosis of Parvo. At 8 weeks old and weighing only 1 pound, it was unclear if she would be strong enough to survive.

“She didn’t have very good odds, but she also wasn’t displaying as bad as some of the dogs that come in, so we were hopeful,” said Stott.

After being hospitalized, Willowbrook pulled through, proving she was a fighter.

“She wants to show that little dogs have can make a difference,” said Stott

Jennifer Stott, the department's law enforcement technician, adopted Willowbrook in 2022 and named her after the street the station is located and enrolled her in the LA County Sheriff’s Department Therapy Dog Program.

Willowbrook completed her rigorous training and officially joined the department in 2023. Since then, she has logged more than 1,400 hours bringing comfort and compassion to first responders.

“[She] definitely boosts morale. Who doesn’t love dogs, especially Willowbrook? She goes up to anybody. She’s good. For being a small dog she is very playful,” said Compton Deputy Sheriff Gabriela Robles.

Willowbrook provides care and therapy across different LA County first responder departments.

“Being a first responder, it would be nice to see this little Willowbrook in the morning at the beginning of our shift. It would bring happiness,” said Compton Fire Captain Victor Lemus.

This little K-9’s story of survival is inspiring everyone she snuggles.

“I totally believe that every little animal deserves a second chance, and if it can make a difference, I am all for it,” said Lemus.

The Sheriff Department’s smallest therapy K-9, who defied the odds and is now thriving.

“Therapy dogs are typically thought of as Labradors and Retrievers. And she breaks all those boundaries and just proves she can do anything they can do,” said Stott.

This mighty pup, now dedicated to a life of service, is giving back to those who rescued her.

In addition to visiting different first responder departments, she also attends wellness conferences.

So far, Willowbrook has met with more than 3,000 sworn officers and 1,300 law enforcement staff.