Child Dies After Three People, Including 9-Year-Old, Shot in Wilmington

An 11-year-old was also injured, fire officials said.

By Heather Navarro

A child died at the hospital after three people including a 9-year-old were shot in Wilmington Monday evening in two incidents that were about a mile from each other, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department and LA City Fire said that three people were shot in the 1400 block of E Denni St. and the 800 block of N Eubank Ave.

It wasn't clear if the incidents were connected.

The 9-year-old was in moderate condition, LA City Fire said.

The 11 or 12-year-old boy was in critical condition and woman in her 30s was in moderate condition when taken to the hospital, LA City Fire said.

LAPD said that one of the victims had died, and later said it was the 12-year-old.

None of the victims' names had been released.

NBCLA is working to get more details.

Refresh for updates.

