Windows of at Least Eight Culver City Businesses Shattered in Drive-By BB Gun Shootings

Police are looking for vandals who have been shooting out the windows of at least eight businesses in Culver City in a string of crimes dating back to mid-April.

The windows have been shattered by what appear to be BB gun rounds fired from a passing vehicle. In at least one case, the SUV — described as a dark 2005 to 2012 Range Rover Sport — and shooting were caught on security camera video.

Here’s a timeline in the string of vandalism reports.

April 12: Culver City Police Department officers responded to two calls of vandalism in the 11900 block of Washington Boulevard regarding two businesses that had their street-facing windows shattered, according to a police statement.

April 13: The next day, three additional businesses in the 12900 to 13100 blocks of Washington Boulevard sustained similar window damage.

May 20: Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to another business in the 12700 block of Washington Boulevard that also had its front window shattered by what appeared to be BB pellets, police said.

Two additional businesses in the 11900 and 13300 blocks of Washington Boulevard reported similar damage that same evening.

Detectives obtained video footage of a dark-colored 2005 to 2012 Range Rover Sport that was in the area at the time most of the windows were shattered. Video from a camera inside Celadon Thai Kitchen shows the SUV pass the restaurant as a front window shatters.

“The glass just broke down,” said Pisitkorn Mitra. “Nobody getting hurt, so that’s good. But the thing is, this could happen at any time.”

The restaurant was closed at the time. No injuries were reported.

Police believe the criminals may be responsible for all of the vandalism, which caused more than $10,000 in damage to Culver City businesses.

Anyone with information related to the crimes was asked to contact CCPD Assistant Chief Jason Sims at 310-253-6391 or the watch commander at 310-253-6202.