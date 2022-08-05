Family On Way to Check Unborn Baby at Doctor's Appointment Killed in Fiery Windsor Hills Crash

The 11-month-old among six killed in a horrific fiery crash in Windsor Hills would have been 1 year old in two weeks.

Up until this crash, it was such an exciting time for this family, members told NBCLA.

Asherey Ryan, 23, was engaged to her fiance Reynold Lester. She had her little boy Alonzo, 11 months old, and another baby they planned to name Armani, on the way.

All of them were together when they were killed Thursday.

Sharita Randleston, Asherey's mom and grandma to the children, said she was the most loving mother.

She was so deeply in love with 11-month-old Alonzo and so excited because she was expecting another baby boy with her fiancé, rapper Reynold Lester.

The Mercedes blew a red light at Slauson, moving so quickly that the victims had nowhere to go to avoid the chain reaction crash. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.

"We were so close. She was my first best friend," Shaseana Kerr, her sister, said.

Kerr said around 1:30 p.m., her oldest sister Asherey was driving with her family to a doctor’s appointment to check on the health of her unborn baby when a Mercedes flew down La Brea in Windsor Hills, hitting and killing the whole family. After seeing news reports, Kerr frantically drove to the scene.

"And when I got there, I felt destruction. I felt just evil. And I knew it was my sister," she said.

"The first thought that came to my head was that it can’t be, it can’t be, because my daughter her doctor’s appointment was at 2:30, but it was really at 2 o' clock so they left at 1:30," the victim's mother said. "And then when my daughter Cody sent me a picture, I identified my daughter’s body right then. I knew what she was wearing, and I knew my daughter’s birth mark on the back on the right side, so no one had to tell me that it was her."

The crash killed six in total.

"I feel for everybody that this happened to," she said.

At least four people, including a baby and pregnant woman, are killed in a fiery crash involving up to seven cars at a Windsor Hills intersection. Alex Rozier reports for the NBC4 News at 3 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 4, 2022.

But the driver who caused the wreck survived.

"She needs to pay for her actions and the justice system needs to see that everything is done to make sure, uphold everything and be accountable for everything," she said.

The victim's mother lived with all of the family members who died in this crash. She said she can’t return home.

"I’m so hurt I don’t know what to do," Randleston said.

Yet this family knows they must somehow, move forward with broken hearts.

"To lose her, to lose that guidance, to lose someone I really looked up to, is so devastating," the victim's sister said.



"That woman took three, four lives from me that I can never get back. Nothing can ever bring my babies back. Nothing," Randleston said.

The driver, 37-year-old nurse from Texas, had major injuries, authorities said. She was still hospitalized. She was arrested in connection with the crash.

37-year-old Nicole Linton was the driver that caused the deadly crash according to CHP. John Klemack Reports on Aug. 5,2022.