Windsor Hills Suspect Involved in ‘Numerous' Crashes Before, LA County DA Says

The office said that it was difficult to determine exactly how many crashes because her traffic history involves multiple jurisdictions.

By Eric Leonard, Heather Navarro and Staff Reports

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said Tuesday the Windsor Hills crash suspect was involved in "numerous" collisions before the deadly crash at La Brea and Slauson that left six dead, including a pregnant woman and her family.

The office also said that it was difficult to determine exactly how many crashes because her traffic history involves multiple jurisdictions.

"Due to the fact that the defendant’s traffic history involves multiple jurisdictions, we cannot confirm the exact number of collisions. We can only say that she has been involved in numerous prior collisions including one in 2020 that involved two wrecked cars and bodily injury," the LA County District Attorney’s Office media relations office said.

The development comes on the same day that the LA County Coroner also positively identified aspiring rapper Reynold Lester, who family had previously identified to NBCLA.

Courtesy of family
A pregnant woman, her fiance, and 11-month-old baby were all on their way to a doctor's appointment to check the health of the unborn baby when a Mercedes traveling incredibly fast slammed into their car and killed the whole family Thursday.

The accused driver, 37-year-old registered nurse Nicole Linton, faces murder charges in connection with the wreck.

Security camera video of the crash showed a Mercedes-Benz sedan traveling at an estimated 100 mph in the 35 mph zone as it slammed into the rear quarter of an SUV, and into several other vehicles, igniting a fireball near a gas station.

The 37-year-old registered nurse accused of causing the fiery crash that killed six people appeared in court for the first time Monday. Nicole Linton is now charged with murder and gross vehicular manslaughter. Hetty Chang reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Aug. 8, 2022.

A pregnant woman and her infant were among the six killed in the crash. The CHP said several people were ejected from vehicles.

The pregnant woman who died in the crash was identified Friday by the coroner's office as 23-year-old Asherey Ryan of Los Angeles. She was engaged to Reynold Lester, whose family visited a memorial Sunday at the crash site.

Family members said they were on the way to a doctor's appointment for Ryan.

Linton, 37, was charged with six counts of murder, and five counts of vehicular manslaughter in Thursday's crash and fire. She faces up to 90 years to life in prison.

The community in Windsor Hills has been gathering to pay their respects at the site of a deadly crash that left six dead. Darsha Philips reports for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Aug. 7, 2022.

