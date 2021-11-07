Winners Announced as 36th Los Angeles Marathon Hits Ground Running

Participants in the 36th Los Angeles Marathon are off to the races Sunday morning, and the men's and women's winners have already made it to the finish line.

John Korir of Kenya is the men's winner, with a time of two hours, 12 minutes and 47 seconds. His victory comes two years after being passed in the final 200 yards.

The men's race has been won by a Kenyan every year since 1999, except for 2011, 2014 and 2020 when it was won by Ethiopians. A U.S. runner last won the men's race in 1994.

Fellow Kenyan Edwin Kimutai was second place for the men with a time of two hours, 18 minutes and one second, while Amanuel Mesel of Eritrea was third with a time of two hours, 18 minutes and 17 seconds.

Natasha Cockram of Wales is the women's winner, with an unofficial time of two hours, 33 minutes and 16 seconds. She's the third non-African woman to win in the past 12 races, joining runners from the former Soviet Union who won twice. A U.S. runner last won the women's race in 1994.

Kenyan Antonia Kwambai was second for the women with a time of two hours, 37 minutes and 35 seconds. Russian Nina Zarina was third with a time of two hours, 37 seconds and 36 seconds.

The men's and women's winners each receive $6,000, the runners-up $2,500 each and third-place finishers $1,500 each.

The Los Angeles Marathon route starts at Dodger Stadium this year, going south to downtown Los Angeles, west to Santa Monica and then back to Avenue of the Stars in Century City for the finish line.

The route, called the Stadium to the Stars course, also passes through Echo Park, Hollywood, West Hollywood and Brentwood.

The map below has detailed road closure information.



View Larger Map

Gates opened at 3 a.m. Sunday morning, with competitors in wheelchairs starting at 6:30 a.m., Elite women starting at 6:45 a.m., and Elite men and the full field at 6:55 a.m.

Organizers estimated that the field has more than 13,000 runners, from 50 nations and all 50 states, and 127 runners who have run all 35 previous editions of the race.

There were 70 graduates of the Students Run LA free marathon training program for at-risk middle school and high school students participating in the marathon this year. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, ran with them.

Proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a proof of a negative COVID-19 test was required prior to entry for all participants, staff, volunteers, media and spectators entering the secured start line area at Dodger Stadium.

Face coverings were required while inside the Dodger Stadium start line secured area, except when actively eating or drinking. Runners were allowed to remove their face coverings after crossing the start line.

Organizers recommended spectators along the course wear face coverings along with everyone attending the finish line festival.

Look at the full schedule of events here.