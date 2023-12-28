Winnetka

1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Winnetka crash

By Jonathan Lloyd

The scene of a fatal crash Thursday Dec. 28, 2023 in Winnetka
NBCLA

One person was killed and two people were hospitalized in a three-car crash Thursday morning in Winnetka.

The crash was reported at about 7 a.m. in the 8900 block of Winnetka Avenue.

A man died at the scene. Two adults were hospitalized in serious, but stable condition.

Details about what led to the crash were not immediately available.

Lanes were closed on Winnetka Avenue near Nordhoff Street for the crash investigation.

