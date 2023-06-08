Santa Monica

Powerball ticket worth $239,862 sold in Santa Monica

The lucky ticket matched five numbers, but missed the Powerball.

By Jonathan Lloyd and City News Service

A Powerball ticket worth $239,862 was sold at a tobacco store in Santa Monica.

The ticket matched five numbers, but missed the Powerball, in Wednesday night's drawing. The lucky ticket was sold at M&A Tobacco in the 1800 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

California May 31

Risk Vs. Reward? CA Lottery Says Beware Buying Tickets Through Apps

California Lottery May 3

California Woman Who Was Homeless 6 Years Ago Wins $5 Million With Scratchers Ticket

With no ticket matching all six numbers, the jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday rises to $308 million.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 16, 21, 29, 53, 66 and the Powerball number was 2. The jackpot was $285 million.

The drawing was the 21st since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

This article tagged under:

Santa MonicaLotteryPowerballCalifornia Lottery
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us