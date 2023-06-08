Powerball ticket worth $239,862 sold in Santa Monica

A Powerball ticket worth $239,862 was sold at a tobacco store in Santa Monica.

The ticket matched five numbers, but missed the Powerball, in Wednesday night's drawing. The lucky ticket was sold at M&A Tobacco in the 1800 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

With no ticket matching all six numbers, the jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday rises to $308 million.

Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are worth either $1 million or $2 million, but California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 16, 21, 29, 53, 66 and the Powerball number was 2. The jackpot was $285 million.

The drawing was the 21st since a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.