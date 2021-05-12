The window of opportunity is closing for the owner of a lottery ticket worth $26 million to claim the prize.

The ticket was sold Nov. 14 at an Arco AM/PM convenience store located at 10602 East Imperial Highway in Norwalk. The California Lottery tweeted a reminder that it owner has until Friday to claim the multi-million dollar prize.

The winning number were 23, 36, 12, 31,13 and a Mega number of 10.

We have an UNCLAIMED winner! 📣 The $26 Million #SuperLottoPlus prize from the November 14, 2020 draw is still unclaimed! The winning ticket sold at ARCO AM/PM located at 10602 E. Imperial Highway in Norwalk. Last day to claim is May 13, 2021. Visit: https://t.co/CwvfZZy5QZ pic.twitter.com/KfKIcbRKuS — California Lottery (@calottery) May 12, 2021

Prizes from winning tickets can be claimed at lottery retailers, lottery district offices or by mail. The lottery has a program through which money from unclaimed tickets enters a fund for schools.