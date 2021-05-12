California Lottery

The Clock Is Ticking for Owner of $26 Million Lottery Ticket to Claim Prize

The prize for the ticket sold Nov. 14 at a Norwalk gas station must be claimed by Friday.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Michelle Valles

NBC Universal, Inc.

The window of opportunity is closing for the owner of a lottery ticket worth $26 million to claim the prize.

The ticket was sold Nov. 14 at an Arco AM/PM convenience store located at 10602 East Imperial Highway in Norwalk. The California Lottery tweeted a reminder that it owner has until Friday to claim the multi-million dollar prize. 

The winning number were 23, 36, 12, 31,13 and a Mega number of 10. 

Prizes from winning tickets can be claimed at lottery retailers, lottery district offices or by mail. The lottery has a program through which money from unclaimed tickets enters a fund for schools. 

