The window of opportunity is closing for the owner of a lottery ticket worth $26 million to claim the prize.
The ticket was sold Nov. 14 at an Arco AM/PM convenience store located at 10602 East Imperial Highway in Norwalk. The California Lottery tweeted a reminder that it owner has until Friday to claim the multi-million dollar prize.
The winning number were 23, 36, 12, 31,13 and a Mega number of 10.
Prizes from winning tickets can be claimed at lottery retailers, lottery district offices or by mail. The lottery has a program through which money from unclaimed tickets enters a fund for schools.