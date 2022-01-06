Woman, 27, With Diminished Mental Capacity Reported Missing in Norwalk

Authorities Thursday sought the public's help to find a 27-year-old woman reported missing in Norwalk who suffers from lupus and has the mental capacity of a child.

Jade Aleese Jackson was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 13500 block of Thistle Avenue, near the Santa Ana (5) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Jackson is Black, 4-feet-11 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pink heart pajamas.

Anyone with information on Jackson's whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.