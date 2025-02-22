Woman accused of looting fire-damaged Palisades home

A Valencia woman has been arrested for allegedly looting a residence in Pacific Palisades that was severely impacted by the Palisades Fire, authorities announced Saturday.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol's West Valley Area office were notified at about 1 p.m. Friday of looting occurring at a residence in Pacific Palisades, officials said. They responded to the scene but were unable to locate the suspect. The victim provided a detailed description of the suspect and her vehicle, which officers determined was registered to an address in Valencia, the agency said.

Officers from the CHP's Newhall Area Office responded to the address and arrested the suspect, who allegedly was found in possession of antique items stolen from the residence.

Authorities said the suspect, identified as Karen Mastey, was observed stealing from a burned-down residence and was arrested on suspicion of grand theft and booked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Valley station.

"I am incredibly proud of the swift action taken by our officers to protect the public and prevent further harm. Their commitment to serving and assisting those in need during this challenging period reflects the highest standards of the CHP," CHP Southern Division Chief Chris Margaris said.

State lawmakers and Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman are backing proposed legislation aimed at stopping looters and others who would take advantage of property owners in fire zones. The bill, AB 469, has bipartisan support in Sacramento.

It would make looting a felony instead of a misdemeanor and increase possible prison sentences to four years instead of one, and comes as law enforcement agencies have reported attempted burglaries of fire-damaged properties and more elaborate attempts to take advantage of victims in the Palisade and Eaton fire disaster zones.