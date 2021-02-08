Woman Accused of Running Over Boyfriend in Orange County Pleads Not Guilty

A woman pleaded not guilty Monday to assault and other charges for allegedly running over her boyfriend with a car and fleeing the scene as a neighbor in Orange used a jack to free the victim from under the vehicle.

Diana Rodriguez, 27, of Orange is charged with single counts of mayhem, assault with a deadly weapon and corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, all felonies, as well as two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of drug paraphernalia, all misdemeanors. She also faces sentencing enhancement allegations of causing great bodily injury and causing great bodily injury in a domestic violence dispute.

The victim was riding away from the defendant's home on a bicycle on Dec. 17 when she allegedly ran over him with a car.

The car went up on the sidewalk and got stuck on the curb, so it did not crush the victim, but he was pinned underneath, said Sgt. Phil McMullin of the Orange Police Department.

A neighbor, who heard the man's agonized cries, ran out and used a jack to free him before paramedics arrived and took him to a hospital, McMullin said.

The victim, whose thigh was scorched by a hot vehicle part, was "very fortunate" that he did not sustain more serious injuries, McMullin said.

Rodriguez ran away, but was caught a short distance later, the sergeant said.

She was ordered to return to court Feb. 22 for a pretrial hearing in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.