Woman Airlifted from Laguna Hills Creek

Orange County firefighters rescued a woman who was hanging onto a tree on Saturday in a Laguna Hills creek with rapidly moving water.

Swift water rescue teams were mobilized at 3:28 p.m. to the 24400 block of Christina Court, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen told City News Service.

Crews prepared to rescue the woman at the ground level and from the air, and it was a helicopter that lowered a rescuer to the woman, picked her up and took her to safety, where she was reunited with family, Nguyen said.

"As the weather continues to fill up waterways, we strongly urge everyone to stay away from the water," he said.