Westlake

Woman and Boy Found Dead in Westlake Area; Homicide Investigation Underway

By City News Service

Getty Images

A woman and a boy were found dead in a Westlake area residence, triggering a double homicide investigation, Los Angeles police said.

Officers went to the 1800 block of West 11th Place at 10:25 p.m. Monday on a welfare check, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

computer hacking 1 hour ago

Why the Russian Hack Is So Significant, and Why It's Close to a Worst-Case Scenario

coronavirus vaccine 1 hour ago

Rare Vaccine Injury Claims Steered to Obscure Federal Office

politics 3 hours ago

California Gov. Gavin Newsom Picks Top State Official Alex Padilla to Replace Kamala Harris in Senate

The woman was in her 60s and the boy's age was not specified by the coroner's office, which did not immediately release their names.

Police did not reveal how the victims died, nor did they release any suspect information or report any arrests.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Westlake
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us