Woman and Boy Found Dead in Westlake Area; Homicide Investigation Underway

A woman and a boy were found dead in a Westlake area residence, triggering a double homicide investigation, Los Angeles police said.

Officers went to the 1800 block of West 11th Place at 10:25 p.m. Monday on a welfare check, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The woman was in her 60s and the boy's age was not specified by the coroner's office, which did not immediately release their names.

Police did not reveal how the victims died, nor did they release any suspect information or report any arrests.