Woman arrested following officer firing shots, pursuit and crash in San Pedro

A woman was taken into custody after allegedly causing officers to fire shots at her and to pursue her -- a chase that started with her striking a pedestrian and ended with a crash in San Pedro.

The chain of events started at around 9:20 p.m. when officers responded to a child custody dispute inside the Target shopping center parking lot at Capitol Drive and Gaffey Street, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement on social media.

During the investigation, the woman in her late 30s got into a vehicle and allegedly hit a woman pedestrian intentionally, police said. An officer fired at the woman as she left the scene.

Officers pursued the vehicle until the woman struck a tree at Paseo Del Mar and Pacific Avenue, near Point Fermin Park, police said.

The suspect was not struck by the gunfire but suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital for treatment with stable vital signs, police said. She was the only occupant in the vehicle. The pedestrian struck in the parking lot was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.