malibu

Woman arrested in fatal stabbing of young father on Malibu beach

Emmanuel Baltazar, 21, was found dead near a lifeguard tower on Las Tunas Beach, just before midnight Aug. 23 in Malibu

By Dinorah Pérez

Emmanuel Baltazar
NBCLA

A woman was arrested Thursday in connection to the stabbing death of a young father on a Malibu beach.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department did not name the woman, but the victim’s mother told NBC4 she is her son’s ex-wife. The woman is expected to be charged Friday.

Emmanuel Baltazar, 21, was found dead near a lifeguard tower on Las Tunas Beach, just before midnight Aug. 23 in Malibu. The sheriff’s department said the killing apparently stemmed from a domestic dispute.

“She had a special place in my heart because she made me a grandmother and because I thought that she truly loved my son, but now I see she didn’t,” Patricia Silva said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Witnesses said they heard two people arguing before the attack. Deputies responded to the scene and found Baltazar stabbed in the chest and neck. He died at a hospital.

Family members said Baltazar was separating from his partner.

“Since the beginning I wanted justice. I don’t care who is it. I just want justice for my kid. My kid wasn’t an animal; he was a human being, a precious human being. He was my son. He needs to have justice,” Silva said.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Long Beach 1 hour ago

Long Beach offers young people resources centered around diversity, equity, education

Orange County 3 hours ago

Popular plastic surgeon accused by patients of botching procedures faces new legal troubles

Baltazar left behind a 3-year-old son.

This article tagged under:

malibu
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us