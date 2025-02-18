Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after deadly crash in Anaheim

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a fatal collision in Anaheim, authorities said Monday.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and Broadway, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The driver of a red SUV was trapped inside her vehicle and heavy rescue equipment was used to extricate her, authorities said.

The victim, identified as a 56-year-old Long Beach woman, was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a white Volkswagen sedan, was also taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. She was identified as Samantha Farris, a resident of Buena Park.

Investigators said Farris made a left turn in front of the victim at the intersection, and witnesses reported that she might have been drinking alcohol at a nearby business just before the collision, police said.

Farris was placed under arrest on suspicion of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter. She was booked after she was medically cleared from the hospital.

Farris posted bail Monday, and the case will be filed through the Orange County District Attorney's office, according to police.

Traffic investigators urged anyone with any information about the collision to contact the Anaheim Police at 714-765-1900.