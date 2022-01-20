Woman Arrested After Crashing Car Into Man in Deadly South El Monte Altercation

A woman was arrested late Wednesday after allegedly crashing a car into a sheriff’s department vehicle before striking and killing a man and injuring a deputy.

The woman was involved in an altercation with the man before he died in South El Monte, authorities said. The woman left the scene, but was arrested after a pursuit.

Deputies from the Temple Station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday to a parking lot of a business shopping center in the 9600 block of Garvey Avenue where they saw a man and a woman in an altercation, said Deputy Miguel Meza of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

As the deputies detained the man, the woman, believed to be in her 30s, got into a vehicle, conducted a U-turn and intentionally drove toward the deputies and the man, Meza said.

The woman collided with a patrol vehicle, struck one deputy and the man, believed to be in his 50s, and led deputies on a chase. At some point during the pursuit her vehicle became disabled and deputies arrested her.

The man who deputies detained died at the scene.

The deputy who was struck by the suspect was transported to a hospital where he was treated for non-threatening injuries and later released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.