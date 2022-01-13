Woman Hospitalized in Attack at Bus Stop Outside LA's Union Station

A woman was hospitalized Thursday morning after she was attacked outside Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

The woman in her 60s was in serious condition after the attack at 850 Vignes Street. Details about her condition were not immediately available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A man suspected of assaulting the woman was in custody, police said.

Metro officials said the attack was at a bus stop. Details about the attack and whether a weapon was used were not immediately available.

Refresh this page for updates.