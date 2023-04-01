Woman Attempts to Carjack Another Woman, Rams Cars in Agoura Hills

Sheriff's deputies say a woman tried to carjack another woman in a grocery store parking lot in Agoura Hills where she ended up ramming several cars.

Cell phone video shows how the chaos that unfolded Friday afternoon.

A woman called out for help as a car quickly reversed. This all happened on Kanan Road.

Detectives say a 27-year-old woman tried to steal the victim's purse. As she was pulling the purse, the victim was also pulled from the car.

That's when deputies say the woman hopped in, and tried to drive off, but she couldn't because a device believed to be a club was on the steering wheel.

Witnesses described how they stopped the woman.

Two people were hurt in all of this and both were treated at the scene.

The woman was arrested and taken to a hospital.