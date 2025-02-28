Woman caught on camera releasing more than a dozen dogs from San Bernardino shelter

A woman was caught on camera breaking into an animal shelter in the Inland Empire and running off with more than a dozen dogs.

Staff said the woman broke into the shelter Wednesday morning, releasing 20 of the 300 dogs inside the San Bernardino City Animal Shelter.

“It appears that someone around 3:30 a.m. had cut the locks at the front gate of the facility and proceeded to cut the locks on about 10 of our kennels and releasing our dogs out into the street,” said Kristine Watson, director of animal services for the City of San Bernardino.

Later in the day, the woman returned, saying that she knew where the dogs were.

“They came back and were asking about additional things like I know where the dogs are,” Watson said. “We said, were you the one that came here and let them go? They said I know where they are.”

Police detained and arrested the woman, but not before she led the staff to a dumpster a few blocks away.

A Chihuahua named Louis is still missing. The other 19 dogs were found and returned to the shelter.

The shelter is increasing security and said that some of the stolen dogs are in the process of being adopted.

Police have yet to release the name of the woman who was arrested or her motive.