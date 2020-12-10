Woman Charged in DUI Crash That Killed Couple, Injured Their 3 Young Children

Second-degree murder, DUI and hit-and-run charges were filed Thursday against a 22-year-old woman accused of driving drunk and causing a Newport Beach crash that killed a Santa Ana couple and left their three young daughters hospitalized.

Grace Elizabeth Coleman of Newport Beach, who has a prior conviction for driving under the influence, is facing two murder counts and one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, DUI with a blood- alcohol level exceeding the legal limit of .08% causing injury, and failing to stop at a hit-and-run accident with injury or death, all felonies.

She is also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol content exceeding .08% or more, both misdemeanors, and faces sentencing enhancement allegations of inflicting great bodily injury on the three children.

Under state law, a driver with a prior DUI conviction who is subsequently involved in a deadly DUI crash can be charged with second-degree murder, which carries a life sentence.

Coleman was scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon at the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

Orange County sheriff's Sgt. Dennis Breckner identified the victims of Tuesday night's crash as Henry Eduardo Saldana-Mejia, 27, of Santa Ana, and his wife, Gabriela M. Andrade, who would have turned 29 later this month.

According to a GoFundMe page created by Andrade's sister, the couple's three daughters, who are 1, 3 and 5 years old, are hospitalized in critical condition.

The family was admiring Christmas lights in the area and the girls were dressed in "their Christmas pajamas,'' according to Andrade's sister.

Coleman was also hospitalized, but the extent of her injuries was unclear.

The crash occurred at 7:46 p.m. Tuesday at Newport Coast Drive and Pelican Hills Road South. Coleman was behind the wheel of a black Range Rover that was southbound on Newport Coast Drive when the SUV collided with victims' Nissan Versa as Saldana was turning onto Pelican Hills Road, according to Heather Rangel, a spokeswoman for the Newport Beach Police Department.

Rangel noted that the three children were riding in the back seat of the sedan. She said Coleman "possibly'' ran a red light.

Saldana-Mejia and his wife were pronounced dead at the scene.