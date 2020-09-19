Pasadena

Woman Charged With Selling Drugs That Resulted in Pasadena Overdoses

One man died and another was revived after taking the unknown drug.

By Associated Press

Federal prosecutors on Friday charged a Southern California woman with selling narcotics to several individuals who suffered overdoses, including one who died.

Marisol Bolanos Hernandez, 35, faces one count of drug distribution resulting in serious bodily injury, the U.S. Department of Justice said. It wasn't known if Bolanos has an attorney.

Bolanos allegedly sold drugs to a man who, along with a friend, was found unresponsive in Pasadena on Sept. 11, prosecutors said. The two victims were transported to hospitals, where one recovered, but another died two days later.

Pasadena Police officers seized white powder residue from the location of the overdoses, but that material has yet to be tested, according to an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint.

The surviving victim responded to Narcan, indicating there were opioids present, and his urine samples were positive for cocaine, prosecutors said.

The victim told investigators that he purchased cocaine from “Mari,” shared some of the drugs with the deceased victim, and lost consciousness after taking the drug himself, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also alleges that Bolanos sold purported cocaine to two other overdose victims on September 11. Both of these victims required hospitalization and survived.

Bolanos was arrested Thursday. She could face life in prison if convicted.

