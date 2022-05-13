Leimert Park

Woman, 2-Year-Old Child Shot in Leimert Park Area

By Jonathan Lloyd

A woman in her 20s and 2-year-old child were shot Friday afternoon in the Leimert Park area. 

Police responded at about 3 p.m. to the 1700 block of West 53rd Street in the neighborhood southwest of downtown Los Angeles. Details about the altercation were not immediately available. 

Authorities said a 25-year-old woman and 2-year-old child were shot at the location. 

The child's injuries are not considered life threatening, police said. Details about the woman's condition were not immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Leimert Park
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us