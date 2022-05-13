Woman, 2-Year-Old Child Shot in Leimert Park Area

A woman in her 20s and 2-year-old child were shot Friday afternoon in the Leimert Park area.

Police responded at about 3 p.m. to the 1700 block of West 53rd Street in the neighborhood southwest of downtown Los Angeles. Details about the altercation were not immediately available.

Authorities said a 25-year-old woman and 2-year-old child were shot at the location.

The child's injuries are not considered life threatening, police said. Details about the woman's condition were not immediately available.